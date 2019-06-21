Tripura government to hand over 20 schools to ISKCON affiliated trust to improve quality of education

The Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has decided to hand over 20 schools to International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKON)-affiliated Indian Tribal Care Trust ( ITCT) in a bid to improve quality of education.

The state has total 4,398 government run and aided schools. Of these, 13 schools were shut down due to non-availability of students. Another 147 schools have less than 10 students.

“The Indian Tribal Care Trust had requested to hand them over 53 schools. But we have decided to give them 20 schools for five years. We are going to sign an agreement with them soon,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media after cabinet meeting on Thursday evening.

Of the 20 schools, seven each are in West and South districts, three in Sepahijala district, two in Khowai district and one in Gomati District, he said.

Nath further said that the ITCT will need to follow certain terms and conditions to run these schools including following guidelines of Right to Education Act, getting affiliations of either CBSE or ICSE, introduction of English as medium of teaching etc.

“These schools should have minimum 30 students. The state government will provide the students text books free and also midday meal. The organisation will look after academics but won’t have ownership right, “ the minister said.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:57 IST