Tripura to conduct first ‘bochor bachao’ exams to cut students year loss

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:56 IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will conduct ‘Bochor Bachao’ ( save year) examinations in September for the first time.

The Tripura government introduced ‘Bochor Bachao’ scheme this year, according to which, a student who gets an aggregate of 150 marks but fails in two subjects can be promoted to the next class in case of board examinations or guaranteed entry into colleges.

They need to clear a re-test that will be conducted within 75 days of their board results.

“We are about to give an advertisement to conduct the Bochor Bachao examinations by August 20. It will give them a second chance to take exams without wasting a year. We have decided to conduct the examinations in September as of now. The decision may be changed depending upon the Covid-19 situation,” said TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha on Saturday. He further said that the review of answer scripts of board exams will be over by August.

The TBSE on July 3 declared the results of Class 10 board examination in which 69.49% students passed, while Class 12 results were announced on July 31 in which the pass percentage was 80.80%.

The board has received applications from nearly 5,000 students to review 17082 papers till now.

“ If a student got 150 marks and failed in three subjects, he or she can sit for the Bochor Bachao examinations if he or she scored pass marks in one subject during the review process. So, we are going to conduct the examinations after the conclusion of the review process,” he said.