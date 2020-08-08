e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tripura to conduct first ‘bochor bachao’ exams to cut students year loss

Tripura to conduct first ‘bochor bachao’ exams to cut students year loss

The Tripura government introduced ‘Bochor Bachao’ scheme this year, according to which, a student who gets an aggregate of 150 marks but fails in two subjects can be promoted to the next class in case of board examinations or guaranteed entry into colleges.

education Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:56 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will conduct ‘Bochor Bachao’ ( save year) examinations in September for the first time.

The Tripura government introduced ‘Bochor Bachao’ scheme this year, according to which, a student who gets an aggregate of 150 marks but fails in two subjects can be promoted to the next class in case of board examinations or guaranteed entry into colleges.

They need to clear a re-test that will be conducted within 75 days of their board results.

“We are about to give an advertisement to conduct the Bochor Bachao examinations by August 20. It will give them a second chance to take exams without wasting a year. We have decided to conduct the examinations in September as of now. The decision may be changed depending upon the Covid-19 situation,” said TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha on Saturday. He further said that the review of answer scripts of board exams will be over by August.

The TBSE on July 3 declared the results of Class 10 board examination in which 69.49% students passed, while Class 12 results were announced on July 31 in which the pass percentage was 80.80%.

The board has received applications from nearly 5,000 students to review 17082 papers till now.

“ If a student got 150 marks and failed in three subjects, he or she can sit for the Bochor Bachao examinations if he or she scored pass marks in one subject during the review process. So, we are going to conduct the examinations after the conclusion of the review process,” he said.

tags
top news
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Kerala landslide death count climbs to 27, more than 40 still missing
Kerala landslide death count climbs to 27, more than 40 still missing
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In