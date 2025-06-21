TS ICET Answer Key 2025 Live Updates: Telangana TG ICET provisional key today at icet.tgche.ac.in

TS ICET Answer Key 2025 Live Updates: The Telangana Council of Higher Education is scheduled to release the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) answer key 2025 on Saturday, June 21, 2025. When out, candidates will be able to check the Telangana ICET provisional answer key on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in....Read More

Notably, the council will also likely release question papers and display candidates' responses. Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key from June 22 to June 26, on the payment of ₹500 per question.

As per the council, if an objection is found valid, it will be considered for processing the result, and the fee collected against it will be refunded.

Notably, the entrance test was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on June 8 and 9, in two shifts on both days. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The exam is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the exam on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

1. Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the provisional answer key

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the answer key displayed on the screen.

5. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

