UGC Recruitment 2019: Apply for deputy secretary, education officer, pay scale up to Rs 2 lakh, check all details here

UGC Recruitment 2019: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for the post of deputy secretary and education officer. Candidates can apply online for the posts at its official website at ugc.ac.in.

There are a total of six vacancies. The application process will conclude on April 5, 2019 midnight. After filling in the application form, candidates will have to send a hard copy to the headquarters before April 12, 2019.

Candidates should write ‘applying for the post of …’ at the envelope.

UGC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Deputy Secretary – 4

Education Officer – 2

Total - 6

UGC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Deputy Secretary: Candidates should have a master’s degree with at least seven years of teaching or educational or administrative experience.

Education Officer: Candidates with at least 55 per cent marks in the Master’s degree and five years of teaching or research or educational administration experience.

UGC recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Deputy Secretary - Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200

Education officer - Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.

In addition to this, allowances including medical, DA, HRA etc will be paid.

UGC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website, ugc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘jobs’ in the top-most tab

Click on ‘apply online’ link besides the relevant post

Fill up the form that will appear on screen

Take print out of the duly filled form and send it to

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 08:15 IST