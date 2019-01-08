UP assistant teacher answer key 2018 released at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the answer key for the exam to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.

The exam was held on January 6, 2019. Candidates can check the answer key on the alternative website of UPBEB at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Candidates have been allowed to raise objections against the answer keys, if any, till January 11, 2019. Any objections raised after the due date will not be considered.

UP assistant teacher answer key 2018: How to download

1)Visit the official website at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘answer key dated 08.01.2019’

A new page containing answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The result of the UP assistant teacher exam are expected to be declared on January 22, 2019.

Note: Visit official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board for latest news and updates.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 18:44 IST