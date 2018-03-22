UP Board students to study Vedic Mathematics from new session

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday approved the UP Board’s plan to introduce Vedic Mathematics as an optional subject for classes 9 to 12 from the new academic session to enable students learn the Indian traditional mathematics and its contribution to mankind.

The Board will not hold any examination in the subject. The Board has also finalized syllabus of the new subject and the text books of Vedic Mathematics to be sent for printing soon will be titled ‘Bharat Ka Paramparagat Ganit Gyan’.

“The syllabus of Vedic Mathematics has been finalized and the approval of state government for introducing the new subject was received today,” UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said on Monday.

“The subject will apprise students about the life and contributions of legendary Indian mathematicians Aryabhatta and Varahamihira including the invention of zero and how Indian traditional mathematics contributed in the progress of different branches of mathematics including algebra, geometry, trigonometry, etc. The subject will also teach traditional methods of counting, subtraction, multiplication and division,” she said.

According to her, the subject will make students familiar with traditional Indian mathematics and its contribution to modern day science.

The UP Board believes that Vedic Mathematics will also enable students to prepare well for competitive exams including engineering and other related entrance tests.