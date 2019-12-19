e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Education / UP Police constable admit card 2019 for DV, PST released, how to download

UP Police constable admit card 2019 for DV, PST released, how to download

UP Police constable admit card 2019 : Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for document verification (DV), physical standard test (PST) for constable recruitment.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2019 10:58 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP Police constable admit card
UP Police constable admit card(UPPBPB)
         

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for document verification (DV), physical standard test (PST) for constable recruitment.

Candidates can download the admit card for the fourth level of DV/ PST will be conducted for D-22 to D- 26.

Schedule:

D- 22 ----------December 21

D- 23------------ December 22

D- 24 ----------- December 26

D- 25 ------------December 27

D - 26 ---------- December 28

However, currently the website has not provided any particular link to download the admit card. An official notice released by the board states that the link to download the admit card will be activated in the evening of December 18. But, the link to download the same can’t be found on the website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly.

To download the admit card, visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.up.nic.in. Candidates can login on the website using their registration ID and password after the link is activated.

Check official notice here

tags
top news
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 14 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 14 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Nationwide protests today against citizenship law, authorities gear up
Nationwide protests today against citizenship law, authorities gear up
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties
India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties
Shutters down? Car dealers risk going out of business on BS 6 emission norms
Shutters down? Car dealers risk going out of business on BS 6 emission norms
New video clip ‘shows’ firing at Jamia protests, police say will probe
New video clip ‘shows’ firing at Jamia protests, police say will probe
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Shiv Senacitizenship lawDabangg 3IPL auction 2020Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News