UP Police constable admit card 2019 for DV, PST released, how to download

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 10:58 IST

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for document verification (DV), physical standard test (PST) for constable recruitment.

Candidates can download the admit card for the fourth level of DV/ PST will be conducted for D-22 to D- 26.



Schedule:

D- 22 ----------December 21

D- 23------------ December 22

D- 24 ----------- December 26

D- 25 ------------December 27

D - 26 ---------- December 28

However, currently the website has not provided any particular link to download the admit card. An official notice released by the board states that the link to download the admit card will be activated in the evening of December 18. But, the link to download the same can’t be found on the website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly.

To download the admit card, visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.up.nic.in. Candidates can login on the website using their registration ID and password after the link is activated.

Check official notice here