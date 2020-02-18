UPPSC PCS prelims exam result 2019 declared, 6320 qualified

education

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of PCS and ACF RFO prelims examination on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. A total of 318147 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 6320 candidates have qualified for the main exams.

The UPPSC ACF, RFO main exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 6, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit card for main exam has been released on the website. Click here to download UPPSC PCS main exam admit card.

UPPSC had conducted the preliminary exams for Provincial Civil Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO) were conducted on December 15. The exam for 364 posts, including 309 posts of PCS, 2 of ACF and 53 of RFO, was conducted at 1166 centres spread across 19 cities, said UPPSC officials. The answer key was released on December 18.

