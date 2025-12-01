UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Chief Justice, Surya Kant, Philippines, Libya, Hindon, Assam

Daily Quiz 1. Who emerged as the costliest player of the 2026 Women’s Premier League auction in the Capital last week? UPSC quiz file image

A. Amelia Kerr

B. Deepti Sharma

C. Shree Charani

D. Laura Wolvaardt

2. Which country has issued new currency notes featuring a revised map that includes Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura—territories India maintains belong to it?

A. Nepal

B. China

C. Bhutan

D. Bangladesh

3. Taking strong exception to a video in which comedians, including Samay Raina, mocked people with disabilities, what did the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant order them to do?

A. Produce a public apology video and pay a ₹10 lakh fine

B. Attend mandatory sensitivity training conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice

C. Suspend all their social media accounts for six months

D. Host persons with disabilities at least twice every month to raise awareness and generate funds for children with rare disorders such as SMA

4. Which city has become the world’s largest by population, boasting a total of 41.9 million inhabitants, according to a report recently released by the United Nations?

A. Delhi

B. Jakarta

C. Dhaka

D. Tokyo

5. During the Election Commission’s special intensive revision, which category of local Government/Semi-Government officials—familiar with electors in their area and typically voters from the same locality—assist in updating the electoral roll using their local knowledge?

A. Presiding Officers

B. Returning Officers

C. Booth Level Officers

D. Electoral Observers

6. India and Indonesia last week discussed the possible sale of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the Southeast Asian country. If the deal goes ahead, Indonesia will become the second foreign buyer of the missile after which country?

A. Armenia

B. The Philippines

C. Vietnam

D. Thailand

7. After a gap of more than six years—caused by a deteriorating security situation—India has finally appointed an ambassador (Hifzur Rahman) to which North African country?

A. Libya

B. Morocco

C. Algeria

D. Tunisia

8. In a bid to address complaints of overcharging by vendors inside long distance trains, what measure has the IRCTC decided to implement?

A. Introduce dynamic pricing for onboard meals

B. Replace all vendors with vending machines

C. Issue new staff uniforms featuring a QR code that displays the official menu and rates

D. Allow passengers to bring their own food free of service charges

9. Where is the Hindon Airport—used both as a commercial domestic airport and an Indian Air Force base—located?

A. Ghaziabad

B. Faridabad

C. Gurugram

D. Meerut

10. The … assembly last week passed a law banning polygamy in the state. The new law prescribes a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment for offenders, and up to two years’ imprisonment for parents, priests, quazis and others who facilitate such marriages. Fill in the blank with the state’s name.

A. Uttarakhand

B. Assam

C. Chhattisgarh

D. Madhya Pradesh

Answers Deepti Sharma 2. Nepal

3. Host persons with disabilities at least twice every month to raise awareness and generate funds for children with rare disorders such as SMA

4. Jakarta

5. Booth Level Officers

6. The Philippines

7. Libya

8. Issue new staff uniforms featuring a QR code that displays the official menu and rates

9. Ghaziabad

10. Assam