UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Dhurandhar, Zomato, Maduro, Venezuela, Trump, Rubio, Vance, Grok AI, Elon Musk & more

Daily Quiz 1. Microblogging site X owner Elon Musk on Saturday said people using the platform’s AI services … to make illegal content will face the same consequences as those uploading illegal content. Fill in the blank.

A. BlueSky

B. Grok

C. Claude

D. TweetDeck

2. Delcy Rodríguez has taken over the leadership of which country?

A. Mexico

B. Venezuela

C. Colombia

D. Peru

3. According to civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, the 150-km aerial distance rule, which prohibits the construction of a greenfield airport within that radius, will no longer apply if…Choose the correct answer from the options below.

A. The proposed airport is developed under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme

B. The state government provides viability gap funding for the project

C. The airport is designated as a defence–civil dual-use facility

D. The existing aerodrome’s capacity is saturated

4. What is the name of the Indian Coast Guard’s first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel?

A. Varuna

B. Vishwakarma

C. Samudra Pratap

D. Jal Rakshak

5. Which is considered the first among the 12 jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva?

A. Mahakaleshwar

B. Kashi Vishwanath

C. Mallikarjuna

D. Somnath

6. Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released which Bangladesh fast bowler from their 2026 squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)?

A. Ebadot Hossain

B. Shoriful Islam

C. Taskin Ahmed

D. Mustafizur Rahman

7. Prime Minister Modi recalled that ..……... returned to India after over 125 years following the intervention of the government and the Godrej Group, which prevented them from being auctioned in Hong Kong last May. “After 125 of waiting, India’s heritage has returned, India’s legacy has come back…" Fill in the blanks.

A. Piprahwa relics of the Buddha

B. Sanchi relic caskets

C. Amaravati Buddhist sculptures

D. Bharhut stupa railings

8. With respect to India’s automobile industry, what does CAFE stand for?

A. Carbon Accountability and Fuel Efficiency

B. Clean Automotive Fuel Economy

C. Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency

D. Comprehensive Automotive Fuel Emissions

9. Which Pacific island nation, comprising 33 islands, once faced the unusual problem of some islands being almost a day behind others because they lay on opposite sides of the International Date Line? In 1995, the country resolved this by shifting the date line to bring all its islands onto the same calendar day.

A. Kiribati

B. Samoa

C. Tuvalu

D. Marshall Islands

10. In 2020, German scientists measured the world’s smallest unit of time — a trillionth of a billionth of a second — roughly the time taken by a photon to cross a hydrogen molecule. What is this unit of time called?

A. Yoctosecond

B. Zeptosecond

C. Attosecond

D. Femtosecond