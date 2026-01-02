UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Zohran Mamdani, Umar Khalid, Bangladesh, Swiss Ski Resort, ITC share price, Excise Duty

Daily Quiz 1. The government on Wednesday froze which telecom company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, 2025, and allowed the telecom operator to repay the amount over 10 years from fiscal 2032 to fiscal 2041?

A. Vodafone Idea

B. Reliance Jio

C. Bharti Airtel

D. Tata Telecommunications

2. Among the six global temperature datasets that the World Meteorological Organization tracks, which is the only one with daily updates?

A. UK Met Office's Hadley Centre and the University of East Anglia's Climatic

Research Unit

B. Copernicus Climate Change Service’s ERA5

C. Japan Meteorological Agency

D. NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies

3. On New Year’s Day, which country became the 21st country to join the euro currency union, furthering its integration into the European Union?

A. Romania

B. Bulgaria

C. Croatia

D. Hungary

4. For the first time, a curated animal contingent of the Remount & Veterinary Corps of the Indian Army will be showcased at the Republic Day 2026 parade, highlighting the role played by animals in safeguarding challenging frontiers. Leading the column will be … …, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Fill in the blanks.

A. Yaks and llamas

B. Zanskar ponies

C. Bactrian camels

D. Himalayan mules

5. Who is set to take over the leadership of Berkshire Hathaway from legendary investor Warren Buffett later this week, marking a major succession moment in one of the world’s most closely watched conglomerates?

A. Ajit Jain

B. Greg Abel

C. Todd Combs

D. Ted Weschler

6. Which Indian state on Wednesday appointed Nandini Chakravorty, a 1994-batch IAS officer, as its chief secretary, making her the first woman to hold the top bureaucratic post in the state?

A. West Bengal

B. Jharkhand

C. Bihar

D. Odisha

7. With COP29 held in Baku (Azerbaijan) and COP30 in Belém (Brazil), which city has been selected to host the 2026 UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP31)?

A. Antalya, Turkey

B. Greece, Athens

C. Lima, Peru

D. Nairobi, Kenya

8. Which major African copper-producing country has become the first on the continent to formally accept China’s yuan for the payment of mining taxes and royalties, marking a significant step in the internationalisation of the Chinese currency?

A. Botswana

B. Namibia

C. Democratic Republic of Congo

D. Zambia

9. Which country’s state-run postal service, PostNord, delivered its final letter on Tuesday, marking the end of more than 400 years of traditional mail delivery as the country fully transitioned to digital communication?

A. Finland

B. Norway

C. Denmark

D. Sweden

10. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year eve address, spoke of the commissioning of China’s first aircraft carrier equipped with an electromagnetic catapult system. The ship named ..… is the second such carrier in the world after the USS Gerald R. Ford. Fill in the blank.

A. Hainans

B. Guangdong

C. Fujian

D. Shandong