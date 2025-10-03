UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

1. India, China to resume air services this month India and China are set to resume direct flights between selected cities after a gap of five years, with the External Affairs Ministry saying on Thursday that the move will contribute to the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations. The resumption of direct air services – suspended since 2020 – figured in several discussions held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in the Russian city of Kazan in October 2024, two days after an understanding to end the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Direct air services can resume by late October, said the ministry statement. People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Indian carrier IndiGo and China Eastern are expected to be first two airlines to resume direct flights between the two sides. IndiGo said in a statement it planned to operate daily flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou from October 26. “Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly,” it said. UPSC exam file image

Possible Question India-China relations oscillate between cooperation and conflict. How do confidence-building measures in connectivity (such as resumption of direct flights) interact with unresolved boundary issues in shaping the bilateral relationship?

2. Centre notifies draft online gaming rules, invites feedback from public The Centre notified the draft Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Rules, 2025 on Thursday, outlining a comprehensive framework to regulate online gaming and inviting feedback and comments by October 31. The draft rules, issued under the recently enacted PROG Act that bans online money games, aim to draw a clear line between skill-based social games and money-based games while also establishing an institutional framework for oversight. Officials in the IT ministry had earlier said the rules would be published without public consultation. “We changed our minds due to requests from stakeholders,” a ministry official said. At the heart of the draft rules is the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India “as a corporate body with powers similar to a civil court to conduct inquiries and summon individuals,” according to an explanatory note issued by the ministry on Thursday. Under the Act, offering online money gaming services can attract penalties of up to three years in prison and fines of up to ₹1 crore.

Possible Question Examine the challenges of regulating emerging sectors like online gaming in India. How can policymakers balance innovation, consumer protection, and the prevention of societal harms such as addiction and gambling?

3. Govt unveils anti-froth plan for Yamuna ahead of Chhath The Delhi government has unveiled a special plan to tackle the recurring problem of toxic froth in the Yamuna ahead of the Chhath festival, a move aimed at preventing a repeat of the images of devotees wading through foam covered waters that have sparked outrage in previous years. With the monsoon over and temperatures dropping, froth formation typically increases as bubbles stabilise, experts warned. Delhi will hire 10 power boats, divers, and operators to run anti-froth operations, at a cost of around ₹24 lakh. A tented facility near Okhla will host a temporary laboratory to monitor water quality. According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), multiple methods will be deployed: fabricated foam arresters to sieve the water; static sprinklers on the Okhla barrage and mobile sprinklers on boats with anti-foam agents; and motorboats to divert and collect floating chunks. Froth is caused by soap-like surfactant molecules from untreated sewage, detergents, and industrial effluents, along with materials released by decomposing water hyacinth.

Possible Question River pollution in India persists despite legal and institutional interventions. Discuss the limitations of ad-hoc pollution control measures and suggest long term strategies for restoring riverine ecosystems in urban areas.

4. France seizes Russian oil tanker en route to India France has seized a Russian oil tanker off the Atlantic coast which was en route to India carrying a large shipment of oil, according to ship tracking data and an investigation by the French navy, international wire news agencies reported. French President Emmanuel Macron has alleged that the tanker is part of Russia’s shadow fleet that helps Moscow evade Western sanctions and export oil around the world. On Thursday, Macron urged European countries to put pressure on Russia’s shadow fleet — estimated to include 600 to 1,000 ships — adding that “30 to 40%” of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine is “financed through the revenues of the shadow fleet”, which mounts to €30 billion. The tanker, known as “Boracay” or “Pushpa”, was boarded by French military personnel off the Atlantic coast and put at anchor near the French port city of Saint-Nazaire. The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had no information about the vessel, but added that many countries were carrying out “provocative actions” against Russia.

Possible Question In the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, analyse the implications of secondary sanctions and shadow fleets for India’s energy security. How should India navigate its strategic autonomy amid Western pressure and Russian dependence?

5. Trump uses govt shutdown to dole out firings US President Donald Trump has seized on the government shutdown as an opportunity to reshape the federal workforce and punish detractors, meeting with budget director Russ Vought on Thursday to talk through “temporary or permanent” spending cuts that could set up a lose-lose dynamic for Democratic lawmakers. The Trump administration cancelled $7.6 billion in grants that supported hundreds of clean energy projects in 16 states, all of which voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election. Trump said he and Vought would determine “which of the many Democrat Agencies” would be cut. The post was notable in its explicit embrace of Project 2025, a controversial policy blueprint drafted by the Heritage Foundation that Trump distanced himself from during his reelection campaign. The effort aimed to reshape the federal government around right-wing policies. Vought on Wednesday announced he was withholding $18 billion for two projects in New York that have been championed by Democratic leaders.

Q: Gridlock in budgetary politics often reflects deep partisan divides. Compare how different democracies, such as the US and India, handle conflicts between the executive and legislature over financial control.

Editorial Snapshots A. Russian president’s India visit is an occasion to balance Delhi-Moscow ties

President Vladimir Putin is set to visit New Delhi in December for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, and at a time when Russia is a crucial player in India’s efforts to achieve a balance amid growing uncertainty on the global stage as well as a source of friction in India-US relations. The visit will be a timely opportunity for India and Russia to add more substance to the relationship and to seek ways to insulate it from the punitive measures imposed by the US and its western allies. While Russia has emerged as one of the largest suppliers of energy for India, there are increasing signs that the US and the European Union (EU) intend to impose greater curbs on Russian oil exports as part of their efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Two-way trade continues to be skewed in Russia’s favour, and not much has happened to improve access for Indian goods to Russian markets or to diversify the trade basket. The Indian side must use the time remaining before Putin’s visit to firm up a plan to address the issues hampering the growth of balanced trade. Greater efforts must be made to make the India-Russia relationship more forward-looking, especially in areas such as investment, technology and security. At the same time, the Indian side should reinforce its messaging regarding the ending of the war in Ukraine because, as New Delhi has said repeatedly, it has significant ramifications for the Global South, and would also help address issues affecting ties with the US.

Possible Question India’s long-standing partnership with Russia is under stress from the Ukraine war and Western sanctions. Critically evaluate how India can balance its historical ties with Russia while deepening its engagement with the US and Europe.

B. An overlooked factor of flight safety in India In November 2023, a Vistara A320 and an Ethiopian Airways B787 aircraft experienced two aircraft collision avoidance system (ACAS) alerts one after the other at Delhi’s terminal 3. They were saved from potential disaster by bad weather and wind-shear conditions that necessitated a go-around by one of them. In its final report on this incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has squarely blamed the high workload and stress faced by the air traffic controllers (ATCs). This is not the first near-accident attributed to fatigue or excessive workload among ATCs. Just like the crew, ATCs also work under immense pressure, which has increased after the Covid-19 pandemic. But, India faces a serious shortage of ATCs: Against a total sanctioned strength of 5,537, it only has around 4,000. A recent parliamentary committee flagged three problems. The first is that the facilities for ATC training have not grown in keeping with the need. Second, ATCs say they are increasingly subject to a punitive and penalty-driven environment. The last is that the ATC guild has long been seeking the inclusion of a member from its fold in the board of the AAI, the body that governs and manages them. The failure to do so has led to a situation where often decisions that directly affect the functioning of ATCs are taken by those who have very little understanding of the ecosystem. Overwork, dual responsibilities, and working with an overwhelming number of variables are not the ideal conditions for India’s expanding aviation universe.

Possible Question Air traffic management is critical to India’s expanding aviation sector. What systemic reforms are needed to address manpower shortages, stress, and institutional gaps among air traffic controllers to ensure long-term aviation safety?