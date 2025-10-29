UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Justice Suryakant Mishra, Cyclone Montha, Cloud Seeding, CM Yogi and more

1. Who has been recommended as the next Chief Justice of India by CJI Bhushan R Gavai? UPSC quiz file image

A. Justice Vikram Nath

B. Justice JK Maheshwari

C. Justice Surya Kant (Correct)

D. Justice BV Nagarathna

2. Name the cyclone that hit the Andhra coast on Tuesday.

A. Lulu

B. Montha (Correct)

C. Gigum

D. Asani

3. What will be the new name of Mustafabad, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district?

A. Kabir Dham (Correct)

B. Sri Nagar

C. Parashurampuri

D. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar

4. The Nelson Mandela Rules are… Complete the sentence.

A. The UN Charter on the Rights of Refugees

B. The United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of

Prisoners (Correct) C. The Geneva Convention Protocol on Civilian Protection

D. The International Covenant on Political Rights of Minorities

5. Grown in the wetlands of Mithilanchal, this is both a staple food and a key livelihood source for thousands of farmers. In 2022, it received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, now proudly cited in party manifestos. What is being referred to here?

A. Madhubani Mango

B. Champaran Rice

C. Litchi

D. Makhana (Correct)

6. The traditional Mithila turban, a symbol of honour and respect in

Mithilanchal culture, is called what? A. Pagri

B. Safa

C. Paag (Correct)

D. Pheta

7. Which wildlife sanctuary is home to the Tibetan Wolf, Wild Yak, Bharal, Wild Dog, Snow Leopard, and Brown Bear?

A. Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary (Uttarakhand)

B. Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary (Bihar)

C. Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary (Andhra Pradesh)

D. Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary (Ladakh) (Correct)

8. In a significant relief for Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court has allowed the government to review and reconsider the additional demand in AGR dues against the financially distressed telecom operator. What does AGR stand for?

A. Annual Gross Return

B. Average Governmental Revenue

C. Adjusted Gross Revenue (Correct)

D. Accumulated Gross Receipts

9. Which former leader in the fantasy gaming segment is set to enter the stock broking business, after the recent ban on online money games

crippled its core business? A. MPL

B. Dream11 (Correct)

C. WinZO

D. Zupee

10. Who contested the presidential election in his country as the candidate of the right-wing political coalition La Libertad Avanza?

A. José Antonio Kast (Chile)

B. Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico)

C. Pedro Castillo (Peru)

D. Javier Milei (Argentina) (Correct)