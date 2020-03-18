UPSC Medical officer Result 2020: Revised list of names of recommended candidates released

education

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:37 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the revised result of the medical officer recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can check the revised result online at upsc.gov.in.

The computer-based test was conducted on October 20, 2019, at various centres. The interview was conducted from January 13 to 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 327 vacancies of medical officer (general duty).

“Following is the revised list of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the post of medical officer (general duty medical officer), department of health & family welfare, replacing the final result dated 26.02.2020 of the same post,” reads an official notification.

Revised Result: