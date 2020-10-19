e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSEE 2020 Counselling: Online registration for first round of seat allotment begins, check schedule here

UPSEE 2020 Counselling: Online registration for first round of seat allotment begins, check schedule here

UPSE 2020 Counselling: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday started the online counselling process at upsee.nic.in

education Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE 2020 counselling begins
UPSEE 2020 counselling begins(HT File)
         

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday started the online counselling process for the UPSEE 2020. Candidates who have cleared the UPSEE 2020 can register for counselling online at upsee.nic.in. The online registration process for the first round of counselling will conclude on October 22.

There will be six rounds of seat allotment and the counselling process will continue till December 5. According to the official notice, the document verification process will be held from October 20 to 24 and the 1st round of seat allotment will be done on October 26.

The second seat allotment result will be out on November 5 and the third seat allotment result will be declared on November 13. The fourth, fifth and sixth allotment result will be out on November 18, 30 and December 5, respectively.

Direct link to register for UPSEE Counselling

Check schedule of UPSEE first round of seat allotment and counselling:

Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Upload ---19th Oct 2020 15:00 to 22nd Oct 2020 23:59

Document Verification ----20th Oct 2020 10:00 to 24th Oct 2020 23:59

Choice Locking --- 20th Oct 2020 10:00 to 26th Oct 2020 10:00

Respond to Query --- 20th Oct 2020 10:00 to 24th Oct 2020 11:00

Seat Allotment ---26th Oct 2020

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) ---26th Oct 2020 to 29th Oct 2020 23:59

Payment of Seat Confirmation ---26th Oct 2020 to 29th Oct 2020 23:59

Click here for full schedule

UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE), is a gateway to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.This year admission will be done in 1,35,793 seats including 73,151 for B Tech, 24,523 in B Pharma, 25,562 in MBA. Total 93.09% candidates paseed in B Tech, 80.99% in B Pharma and 98.97% in B Arch, 99.10% in MBA and 99.46 in MCA.

top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In