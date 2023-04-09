Home / Education / US student visa fee hike from May 30, Know how much Indians have to pay

US student visa fee hike from May 30, Know how much Indians have to pay

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2023 11:13 AM IST

As per current exchange rates, Indian students will have to pay around 15,140 for an US visa once these rules are implemented.

US Visa Fee: US visas for students are set to become 25 dollars costlier. The US Department of State has announced a hike in the processing fee for non-immigrant visas (NIVs) according to which the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and BCCs), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185.

US visas processing fees to increase from May 30 (Photo for representation)
US visas processing fees to increase from May 30 (Photo for representation)

The new prices will be effective May 30, 2023 onwards. As per current exchange rates, Indian students will have to pay around 15,140 for an US visa once these rules are implemented.

The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will also increase to $205 from $190, the department said in a statement.

“The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315…Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.,” it added.

Fees for most non-petition based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and some other NIV fees were last updated in 2014.

The United States issued a record number of student visas to India last year.

Nearly 1,25,000 students received visas in the fiscal year 2022, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price had said in January 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us visa study abroad
us visa study abroad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out