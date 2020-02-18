e-paper
Home / Education / WBHRB Recruitment 2020: 300 vacancies of drivers notified, apply from Feb 20

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of Drivers. Out of which, 165 vacancy are for the unreserved category, 66 for SC, 18 for ST, 30 for OBC-A, and 21 for OBC-B category.

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:51 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBHRB Recruitment 2020.
WBHRB Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited online applications for the direct recruitment to the post for Driver under Regional Office under Directorate of Health Services, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal on its official website. The online registration process will begin from February 20, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at wbhrb.in on or before March 4, 2020, until 8 pm.

Essential qualification:

Candidates should have studied till class 8th, and must possess a driving license. Experience in driving for at least five years is an essential requirement.

Age limit:

A candidate should not be more than 40 years old as on January 1, 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
Wuhan hospital chief dies of coronavirus; death toll climbs to 1,871
In 3-month-old Maharashtra govt, 5 points of discord between alliance partners
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
