AAP wave for MCD in Delhi: Exit polls on expected outcome

The Aam Aadmi Party's hope of claiming its maiden win in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections may come true on Wednesday, if the exit polls are to be believed. The party - ruling in the national capital - is likely to win somewhere between 149 and 171 seats in the civic elections, the India Today Axis My India exit poll has predicted. The MCD has a total of 250 wards.

The BJP has been reduced to the second spot, as per the prediction, with 69-91 seats. The party has been ruling the civic bodies - which were merged into one earlier this year - for nearly 15 years now. (Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong).

The seat share projected by Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll is: AAP is likely to claim 146-156 seats, the BJP is expected to win 84-94 seats, and the Congress- facing back to back poll setbacks since 2014 - is expected to secure victory in 6-10 seats.

As per the Jann Ki Baat-India News exit poll, the AAP is expected to win between 150 and 175 seats, the BJP will win to 92-70 seats, and the Congress will win between four to seven seats.

Air pollution, garbage management, and landfill sites were among the core poll issues in the national capital that saw intense campaigning both the BJP and the AAP.

The BJP had brought union ministers - including Jyotiraditya Scindia - among others and chief ministers of several states to back the party candidates.

Meanwhile, several controversies had also erupted with both the AAP and the BJP pitted against each other, including allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's videos from Tihar had also triggered a political storm.

