After Madras HC ‘murder charges’ comment over rallies, EC seeks to stop media from reporting judges’ ‘oral comments’

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 11:00 AM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday moved a plea in Madras High Court seeking to refrain media from reporting oral comments of judges, days after the court pulled up the poll panel for allowing campaign rallies in four states and a Union territory. The poll body's plea comes against the backdrop of Madras HC chief justice Sanjib Banerjee’s remark that Election Commission officials should probably be "booked on murder charges" for allowing political rallies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

