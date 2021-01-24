IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Ahead of Assam polls, PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates
During his first visit to the poll-bound state, the PM said allotment of these certificates would ensure that the benefits of government schemes reached these families.(ANI file photo)
During his first visit to the poll-bound state, the PM said allotment of these certificates would ensure that the benefits of government schemes reached these families.(ANI file photo)
assam assembly election

Ahead of Assam polls, PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates

In its 2016 election manifesto, the BJP, which came to power in Assam with the slogan of protecting ‘jaati’, ‘maati’ and ‘bheti’ (community, land and hearth), had promised to give land rights to the state’s indigenous families.
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted previous state governments in Assam as he distributed land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless indigenous families.

“When the Sarbananda Sonowal government took over the reins in Assam, more than 600,000 indigenous families had no legal rights over their land. In the last few years, more than 200,000 such families have been allotted ownership certificates. With more than 100,000 families added today, the government has shown its commitment to protecting the rights of the indigenous people,” Modi said.

During his first visit to the poll-bound state, the PM said allotment of these certificates would ensure that the benefits of government schemes reached these families. “The land ownership certificates (pattas) will guarantee their ‘swabhiman’ (pride), swadheenta (freedom) and suraksha (protection),” the prime minister said.

In its 2016 election manifesto, the BJP, which came to power in Assam with the slogan of protecting ‘jaati’, ‘maati’ and ‘bheti’ (community, land and hearth), had promised to give land rights to the state’s indigenous families.

Modi was accompanied by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. “The steps taken by our government in the past four and half years have ensured protection of rights of the state’s indigenous people and ensured peace and development,” Sonowal said.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the state came a day after the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and several other organizations held torch rallies in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA stir in the state in 2019, has also launched a three-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday.

AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said, “The prime minister today kept mum on the key issues...We want to make it clear to both the central and state governments that there can be no bargaining on the CAA with the land patta issue which is a constitutional right of the indigenous people.”

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said, “We are disappointed with the PM’s speech. He made so many promises to the people of Assam in 2014, 2016 and in 2019, but the BJP-led governments in Centre and Assam have failed to keep them. Modi should have told the people why the Assam Accord is yet to be implemented and what happened to his promise of sending back all illegal immigrants from Assam.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi assam
app
Close
e-paper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes 'Land Patta' to a woman during a public meeting, at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar District of Assam. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes 'Land Patta' to a woman during a public meeting, at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar District of Assam. (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Assamese people now have legal assurance that their lands cannot be taken away, say PM Modi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah, on January 24, will hold two public meetings in Assam, which is scheduled to go to the polls later this year.(ANI/Twitter)
Shah, on January 24, will hold two public meetings in Assam, which is scheduled to go to the polls later this year.(ANI/Twitter)
assam assembly election

Amit Shah reaches Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24

ANI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:15 AM IST
BJP Vice President and party in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, is currently camping in Assam and looking after the preparations for Shah's rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri constituency triggered a new controversy with his election speech in the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections(HT PHOTO)
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri constituency triggered a new controversy with his election speech in the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections(HT PHOTO)
assam assembly election

Congress runs for cover in Assam after new ally AIUDF chief sparks a row

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • The Assam Congress will speak to its alliance partners to ensure that "such utterances are not made by any of our partners in future, the state unit chief said after AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's controversial statement
READ FULL STORY
Close
CEC Sunil Arora addressing press conference in Guwahati (ANI)
CEC Sunil Arora addressing press conference in Guwahati (ANI)
assam assembly election

Assam Assembly polls: Voting to be held in over 33,000 booths, announces ECI

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said that the maximum number of voters at a polling station has been reduced to 1,000, in view of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I am thankful to all the parties who came together to save the culture and identity of Assam from the divisive politics of the BJP. Our alliance is confident of a win in the assembly polls,” said Jitendra Singh, Congress in-charge for Assam.(PTI)
“I am thankful to all the parties who came together to save the culture and identity of Assam from the divisive politics of the BJP. Our alliance is confident of a win in the assembly polls,” said Jitendra Singh, Congress in-charge for Assam.(PTI)
assam assembly election

Congress ties up with AIUDF for Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The newly-formed Anchalik Gana Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and three Left parties – CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML – will also be part of this alliance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CEC is accompanied by seven senior officials of the Commission.(PTI)
The CEC is accompanied by seven senior officials of the Commission.(PTI)
assam assembly election

CEC Sunil Arora arrives at Assam to review preparedness for assembly polls

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The EC team on Tuesday would hold separate meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, district election officers and the superintendents of police, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is on his first visit to Assam to oversee Congress' poll preparations after his appointment as one of the three senior observers of the party (ANI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is on his first visit to Assam to oversee Congress' poll preparations after his appointment as one of the three senior observers of the party (ANI)
assam assembly election

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on two-day visit to poll-bound Assam

By Ritesh Mishra, Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Bhupesh Baghel's meetings in Assam will be his first to review the Congress' poll preparedness for the assembly elections expected a few months later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP