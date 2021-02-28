Assam assembly polls: BPF exits NDA, set to join Congress alliance
The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government, on Saturday said it will join the ‘Grand Alliance’ helmed by the Congress to contest the upcoming assembly polls.
“To work for peace, unity and development, the BPF has decided to join hands with the ‘Mahajath’ in the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections,” party chief Hagrama Mohilary tweeted.
The BPF will no longer maintain any friendly relation or alliance with the ruling BJP, he added.
Welcoming the move, Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said: “The Asom Basao Ahok Yatra has had such massive impact across the state that our old friends, the Bodoland People’s Front, could see which way the wind is blowing.”
The BJP had earlier said it will not have any alliance with its existing ally BPF in the assembly polls.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav declared that his party will also be a part of the grand alliance.
Elections in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
