The Congress leader stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over some photographs shared on social media.
assam assembly election

BJP govt did not fulfill its promises in Assam, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

While addressing a public rally in Assam's Jorhat, the Congress leader said, "BJP did not fulfil its promise to give twenty-five lakh jobs, they didn't implement Assam accord clause 6 to protect the culture of Assam."
ANI, Jorhat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that it has not fulfilled the promises of providing employment to people of Assam, implementation of Assam accord (clause six) and increase in wages of tea plantation workers.

While addressing a public rally in Assam's Jorhat, the Congress leader said, "BJP did not fulfil its promise to give twenty-five lakh jobs, they didn't implement Assam accord clause 6 to protect the culture of Assam."

She claimed that BJP backtracked on its promise that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state.

"All facilities were promised by them in tea plantations. When I met a worker, she told me that there were no facilities for treatment nor even a toilet neither their wages been increased as promised," she alleged.

The Congress leader stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over some photographs shared on social media.

"But where was his sorrow during the Assam flood? Where was his sorrow when Assam was on fire during CAA protests? Did not he feel sorrowful when he broke all the promises he gave to you?" she further said.

"Has the PM ever visited a tea garden? Met women workers there? Doesn't the PM feel their pain as his promise of giving 350 per day as a daily wage to tea garden workers has not been fulfilled yet?" she asserted.

"The BJP promised that you will get an Assamese Chief Minister, and your government will be run for Assam from Assam. Two Chief Ministers are running the government now. Assam's Government is run from Delhi, Asom Gana Parishad has been made Delhi Gana Parishad," she added.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

