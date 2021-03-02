IND USA
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
Congress appoints Prithviraj Chavan as head of Assam poll committee

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 AM IST

The Congress on Monday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who was among the 23 party leaders who wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last year demanding organisation changes, as the head of its screening committee for the upcoming Assam elections.

People familiar of the matter said that the move was an attempt by the Congress leadership to placate some of the letter writers and give them additional roles, days after a group of them took part in a meeting in Jammu to facilitate former Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad and aired views on the “weakening state” of the Congress.

“The Congress president has constituted the following Screening Committee for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam with immediate effect with Prithviraj Chavan as the chairman and Kamleshwar Patel and Dipika Pandey Singh as members,” a party statement said.

Last month, the Congress appointed former ministers Mukul Wasnik and M Veerappa Moily as observers to oversee the campaign in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively.

