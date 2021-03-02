Congress appoints Prithviraj Chavan as head of Assam poll committee
The Congress on Monday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who was among the 23 party leaders who wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last year demanding organisation changes, as the head of its screening committee for the upcoming Assam elections.
People familiar of the matter said that the move was an attempt by the Congress leadership to placate some of the letter writers and give them additional roles, days after a group of them took part in a meeting in Jammu to facilitate former Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad and aired views on the “weakening state” of the Congress.
“The Congress president has constituted the following Screening Committee for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam with immediate effect with Prithviraj Chavan as the chairman and Kamleshwar Patel and Dipika Pandey Singh as members,” a party statement said.
Last month, the Congress appointed former ministers Mukul Wasnik and M Veerappa Moily as observers to oversee the campaign in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively.
BPF's split with ally BJP in Assam may be a boost for Congress-led alliance
- Relations between BJP and BPF soured in early 2020 when BTC, which was under the latter’s rule was placed under Governor’s rule at the end of the council’s five-year term as election couldn’t be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing restrictions.
With new regional parties in the fray, Assam looks at three-cornered contest
- Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
