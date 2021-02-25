'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why
- He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah on Thursday targeted the Congress regime for failing to propagate Assam’s culture and said there is peace in the state under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which provided the path for development.
“There was a time Assam was known for its political movements and incidents of violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to bring peace to the region. He worked hard to ensure the world knows about Assamese culture. Our party after coming in power conferred the Bharat Ratna to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. We also conferred the Padma Bhushan to former CM and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi,” Shah said.
He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants. Shah said that several organisations which were involved in the armed struggle have returned to the mainstream after the BJP-led government was formed in Assam. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has travelled to Assam more than 30 times to ensure that developmental projects are implemented.
He also alleged that Congress, which once criticised and jailed the agitators of the Assam movement, have now changed their tone and is trying to come back in power. He said, “During the Assam Movement, Congress attacked the agitators and some of those groups have changed their names and are secretly combining with the Congress to cut BJP’s votes.”
He further added, “Congress knows it cannot singularly win the elections and those other parties also know that they cannot win the elections either. Those parties want Congress to win.”
Shah also targeted All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal and said that people who want to form a coalition with AIUDF cannot stop illegal immigration. He also said that the Congress has joined hands with a ‘communal’ party in its lust for power.
The elections for the 126-seat Assam legislative assembly is likely to take place in April-May this year. The schedule for the elections is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only BJP-led coalition can ensure illegal immigrant-free Assam: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why
- He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rallies, religious event part of Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Assam today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam hikes tea workers’ wage to ₹217 per day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project
- After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today
- Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP’s first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by ₹5, duty on liquor by 25%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, fuel prices in Assam get cheaper by Rs5; 25% cut in liquor duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Congress, AIUDF tussle for seats less than a month after poll tie-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global conspiracy will not succeed against India: PM Modi
- In Bengal too, Modi referred to plans “aimed at hurting” India’s global image associated with tea and yoga, asserted that the country will foil such “conspiracies”, and also launched multiple road and gas projects worth about ₹5,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newly formed anti-CAA parties to contest Assam elections together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Modi-led BJP can rid Assam of terrorism and intruders: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox