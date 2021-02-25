IND USA
Shah said that BJP-led government, ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.(ANI/Periscope)
assam assembly election

'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why

  • He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:05 PM IST

Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah on Thursday targeted the Congress regime for failing to propagate Assam’s culture and said there is peace in the state under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which provided the path for development.

“There was a time Assam was known for its political movements and incidents of violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to bring peace to the region. He worked hard to ensure the world knows about Assamese culture. Our party after coming in power conferred the Bharat Ratna to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. We also conferred the Padma Bhushan to former CM and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi,” Shah said.

He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants. Shah said that several organisations which were involved in the armed struggle have returned to the mainstream after the BJP-led government was formed in Assam. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has travelled to Assam more than 30 times to ensure that developmental projects are implemented.

He also alleged that Congress, which once criticised and jailed the agitators of the Assam movement, have now changed their tone and is trying to come back in power. He said, “During the Assam Movement, Congress attacked the agitators and some of those groups have changed their names and are secretly combining with the Congress to cut BJP’s votes.”

He further added, “Congress knows it cannot singularly win the elections and those other parties also know that they cannot win the elections either. Those parties want Congress to win.”

Shah also targeted All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal and said that people who want to form a coalition with AIUDF cannot stop illegal immigration. He also said that the Congress has joined hands with a ‘communal’ party in its lust for power.

The elections for the 126-seat Assam legislative assembly is likely to take place in April-May this year. The schedule for the elections is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

