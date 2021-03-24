‘Mahajhoot' not Mahajot’: PM Modi targets Cong-led alliance in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress was part of a 'Mahajhoot' (big lie) than a 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) in Assam while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

The PM hit out at the Congress for joining hands with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and claimed that their only aim was to destroy the state's identity. He said that the alliance did not have any leader or rules and that it only guaranteed infiltration, corruption and loot.

He also said the Congress can do anything for votes as it is in an alliance with the Left in Assam, while the party has been abusing the Left in Kerala.

"Congress can do anything for votes Here it's joining hands with the Left while in Kerala, it's abusing them. This is not 'Mahajot', it's a 'Mahajhoot' which neither has a representative nor policy. Such an alliance can only guarantee infiltration and corruption," he said.

Speaking on the issue of the tea garden workers, the Prime Minister said that the Congress-led government, during their 15 years in power in the state, had not even managed to raise the daily wage of the workers to over ₹100, whereas the NDA government, in five years, doubled it. He also said that the NDA government would spare no effort to make their lives better once voted to power.

"Congress couldn't even increase tea workers' wages to ₹100. While NDA in five years increased their wages by two times. The same Congress is now spreading lies. Soon after we form govt, decisions will be implemented to make tea workers' lives better," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Central government, in the Union Budget, announced ₹1,000 crore only for the families of tea garden workers.

The polling process for the Assam Assembly election will span across three phases. The dates of polling are March 17, April 1 and April6 with the results scheduled to be announced on May 2.

The two main competitors fighting for power are the Congress-led UPA alliance and the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance.















