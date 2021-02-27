IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Will probe charges against Sonowal, Himanta if we form govt: Congress' Baghel
Kamrup: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses an election rally, at Sontoli village in Kamrup district, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2021_000170B)(PTI)
Kamrup: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses an election rally, at Sontoli village in Kamrup district, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2021_000170B)(PTI)
assam assembly election

Will probe charges against Sonowal, Himanta if we form govt: Congress' Baghel

"Obviously we will investigate the charges. Actions will be taken as per Constitution and the law," Baghel told PTI in an interview when asked if corruption allegations against the incumbent will be probed if the 'Grand Alliance' comes to power.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:45 PM IST

The Congress-led 'Grand Alliance', if voted to power in Assam, will investigate all corruption allegations against the BJP government and its ministers, including CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The senior Congress leader and a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the observer by the All India Congress Committee for its Assam unit for the upcoming state Assembly polls, scheduled in March-April.

"Obviously we will investigate the charges. Actions will be taken as per Constitution and the law," Baghel told PTI in an interview when asked if corruption allegations against the incumbent will be probed if the 'Grand Alliance' comes to power.

He, however, said the investigation will not be carried out with a "revengeful attitude" against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members.

"A wrong is always a wrong. All corruption allegations will be evaluated and probed. Constitution was enacted when our party was in power. We follow Constitution and do not have any personal grudge against anyone. If someone has done anything wrong, then strict action will be followed," Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister alleged that his Assam counterpart is "directly involved" in running syndicates in almost every important sector such as cattle, coal, fish, egg and betel nut.

"Sarbananda Sonowal is running syndicates. He was involved in syndicates before becoming the CM and continued it after assuming power. He is directly involved in syndicates and under his protection it is happening," Baghel alleged.

Pointing towards his former party colleague Sarma, the senior Congress leader said BJP had levelled innumerable allegations of corruption against the Assam finance minister when he was a part of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi's cabinet.

"The moment he joined the BJP, all his sins were washed away. Why CBI did not investigate him in the last five years (in Saradha chit fund scam)?

"This is BJP's tactics of first threatening and then taking him into the party. This is the trend in the entire country and BJP is doing it with everyone. Those get scared, join them and then get protection," Baghel claimed.

He alleged that Sarma joined the BJP from Congress to get free of Saradha chit fund and Louis Berger bribery cases.

Baghel, who has made four trips to Assam since last month to oversee the Congress preparations for the polls, has been very vocal about the corruption allegations against the BJP government, especially against Sonowal.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assembly election against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Of the total 126 seats, elections to 47, mostly in Upper Assam, will be held on March 27, while 39 in Barak Valley and Central Assam will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats of Lower Assam will be held on April 6.

The 2016 elections in Assam gave a fractured mandate and no party got an absolute majority. The Congress had won 26 seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) bagged 13.

The BJP became the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) had won 14 and 12 seats, respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam assembly election 2021
Close
Elections to the 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats.(File photo. Representative image)
Elections to the 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats.(File photo. Representative image)
assam assembly election

Assam assembly elections: Local parties may play spoilsport

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:01 AM IST
A coalition headed by the BJP and an alliance of six parties stitched together by the opposition Congress will square off against each other as well as the new political groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally ahead of Assam assembly polls. New political outfits that have formed in the past months are likely to add a regional dimension to the contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party coalition and an alliance of six parties led by Congress. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally ahead of Assam assembly polls. New political outfits that have formed in the past months are likely to add a regional dimension to the contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party coalition and an alliance of six parties led by Congress. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
assam assembly election

With new regional parties in the fray, Assam looks at three-cornered contest

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The counting of votes will be take place on May 2. (Representative Image)(PTI)
The counting of votes will be take place on May 2. (Representative Image)(PTI)
assam assembly election

EC announces schedule for Assam assembly elections: Polling on Mar 27, Apr 1, 6

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:02 PM IST
In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP and its allies swept to power as they won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah visits Maha Mrityunjay Temple at Narasimha Kshetra near Puranigudam in Nagaon district of Assam, Thursday. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah visits Maha Mrityunjay Temple at Narasimha Kshetra near Puranigudam in Nagaon district of Assam, Thursday. (PTI)
assam assembly election

Only BJP-led coalition can ensure illegal immigrant-free Assam: Amit Shah

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Launching a 188 crore project for the development of Batadrava Than, Shah slammed Congress for not doing anything for the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev despite being in power in the state for several terms
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah said that BJP-led government, ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.(ANI/Periscope)
Shah said that BJP-led government, ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.(ANI/Periscope)
assam assembly election

'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
assam assembly election

Rallies, religious event part of Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Assam today

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Shah will also address a unity, peace and development rally at Denarong where a peace agreement with five militant outfits of the region, which laid down arms on Tuesday, is expected to be inked
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects on Monday in Assam—his third visit to the poll-bound state in a month
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that if his party comes to power in the state it would hike wages from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>167 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>365 daily. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
The decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that if his party comes to power in the state it would hike wages from 167 to 365 daily. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, Assam hikes tea workers’ wage to 217 per day

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:06 AM IST
The cabinet also formed a one-member committee comprising principal secretary JB Ekka to look into ways in which a similar hike can be done in small tea gardens of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other office bearers met AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta to discuss seat sharing for the polls. (PTI PHOTO).
Recently, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other office bearers met AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta to discuss seat sharing for the polls. (PTI PHOTO).
assam assembly election

In Assam, BJP and ally AGP likely to leave own seats for other to retain power

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to attend a variety of events in Assam throughout the day.. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to attend a variety of events in Assam throughout the day.. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
assam assembly election

On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
assam assembly election

Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:28 PM IST
"No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together," Gandhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
assam assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP’s first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by 5, duty on liquor by 25%

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Presenting a vote-in-account for six months, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assam assembly that the move will result in losses of nearly 80 crore per month
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.49 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83.99. (HT FILE)(HT File Photo)
On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at 93.49 and diesel 83.99. (HT FILE)(HT File Photo)
assam assembly election

Ahead of polls, fuel prices in Assam get cheaper by Rs5; 25% cut in liquor duty

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Sarma claimed that Assam will have the record of having the least costly petrol prices in the country after Gujarat and the price of diesel would be the lowest after Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year.(AFP)
This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year.(AFP)
assam assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac