Assembly elections 2021: Here are all the FAQs answered

Assembly elections of this year are scheduled to be held in four states and one Union Territory, which are-- Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The elections will take place from March 27 and will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Here are all the frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the Assembly elections:

West Bengal

There are 294 assembly seats in West Bengal and the elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The first phase of voting will take place on 38 seats; the second phase will take on April 1 on 30 seats; the third phase on April 6 on 31 seats; the fourth phase on April 10 on 44 seats, the fifth phase on April 17 on 45 seats; the sixth phase on April 22 on 43 seats; the seventh phase on April 26 on 26 seats and the final phase of voting will take place on April 29 on 35 seats.

Assam

The number of assembly seats in Assam is 126. The election in the state will be held in three phases. The first phase of voting will take place on March 27 on 47 seats; the second phase on April 1 on 39 seats and the last phase will take place on April 6 on 40 seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Tamil Nadu

There are 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and it will go to the polls on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Kerala

Kerala has 140 assembly seats and there will be single phase polling. The state will go to polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Puducherry

Puducherry has 30 assembly seats. Polling will take place in the state in a single phase. Voting will take place on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Can NRIs cast their vote?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed hope that remote voting will see “the light of day” by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and said that a pilot project could begin in the next two-three months.

According to the EC, after the Assembly polls in five states, it will hold consultations with all stakeholders to allow non-resident Indians (NRIs) to vote remotely through an electronically-transmitted postal ballot system (ETPBS) from their country of residence.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is how political parties, contesting candidates and parties in power should conduct themselves during the process of elections.

The MCC is enforced from the date of announcement of the election and is operational till the process of elections is completed.

What is NOTA?

If a voter does not support any of the candidates contesting in an election, but has to vote, then they can select the ‘None of the above’ (NOTA) option. This option empowers the voter to reject all the candidates listed on the electronic voting machine (EVM).

What is the revised rule for polling agents?

The EC has decided to revise its rules for polling agents, allowing a party to nominate a polling agent for any booth within the assembly segment where the person is an electorate.

"This new norm will help the political parties to appoint one polling agent to each booth. It will help any political party to appoint a polling agent amid the Covid-19 pandemic since getting one agent at this hour may be difficult," a senior official said.

