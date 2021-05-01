Home / Elections / Assembly elections 2021 results date and time: When and where to watch West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherr
Assembly elections 2021 results: In the last few days, all counting agents have been tested for Covid-19 as the Election Commission has made negative test report mandatory to enter the counting halls on May 2.
A counting agent is being tested at a vote counting centre in Siliguri, West Bengal.(AFP)

The counting of votes polled in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will begin at 8am on May 2 and early trends will start emerging from around 8am. It may take a few extra hours to complete the counting because of the Covid-19 rules. This time, the Election Commission has made negative RT-PCR test certificate or certificate of both doses of vaccine mandatory for people who will be admitted inside counting centres.

Here is how you can watch the results live

The election commission will start updating the results on its website https://results.eci.gov.in/. Results and trends are updated every few minutes on the site.

You can also download the Voter Helpline app from Google Playstore and Apple App store.

Exit polls predict photo finish for TMC, BJP in West Bengal, BJP's return in Assam

Once you download the app, you can log in using your mobile number. Out of the six options of forms, complaint, EVM, elections, results and candidates, choose results.

"The website / mobile app will display information filled in the system by the Returning Officers from the respective Counting Centers. The EC will be displaying the information as being filled in the systems by the Returning Officers from their respective Counting Centers. The final data for each PC/AC will be shared in Form 20 only," the commission has said.

Covid-19 rules for counting

No public gathering outside the counting venue shall be allowed during the process of counting.

The counting hall should be large enough to maintain social distancing.

Before, after and during the counting, the centres should be disinfected.

Sealed outer boxes of EVM/VVPAT shall also be sanitised/disinfected.

There shall be a sufficient number of PPE Kit for counting agents/Candidates. The counting agents' sitting arrangement shall be made in such a way that between two counting agents 1 agent shall be in PPE

