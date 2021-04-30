Exit polls predict photo finish for TMC, BJP in West Bengal, BJP's return in Assam

Exit poll results for the assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal were announced on Thursday. While the predictions were on expected lines for the first three states and the Union territory, pollsters projected a cliffhanger in West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee is looking to retain the chief ministerial post for the third term and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of securing a majority of over 200 seats.

According to India Today-My Axis India, the BJP is likely to win 134-160 seats in Bengal whereas Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) may come a close second with a win in 130-156 constituencies. The ABP C Voter exit poll, on the other hand, has predicted a clear majority for the TMC. The ruling party is likely to win 152-164 seats and the opposition BJP may secure 109-121 seats, it said. Republic CNX predictions leaned towards the BJP, predicted its win on 138-148 seats and TMC’s victory on 128-138 seats. TV9-Polstrat and News 24 Today’s Chanakya, on the other hand, have predicted a clear majority for TMC followed by BJP.

According to pollsters, the BJP is set to return to power in Assam while Congress would lag behind in the second position. While ABP C Voter and TV9 Polstrat have predicted a close competition between the two parties, giving an edge to the BJP, others, including India Today-My Axis India, Republic CNX, and News 24 Today’s Chanakya, however, have said that the BJP would win on far more seats than Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) combine is set to sweep the assembly elections, exit polls have predicted while the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) alliance’s win would range anywhere between 38 to 85 seats, according to various pollsters.





For Kerala, only ABP C Voter has projected Left Democratic Front’s win on 71-77 seats and a slightly close victory for the United Democratic Front on 62-68 seats. All other pollsters say that the Left would secure another term in the southern state with a sweeping majority.

The exit polls also predicted a clear win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Puducherry, a first for the Union Territory.





The predictions are based on responses of people who have cast their votes and have been surveyed by pollsters stationed outside polling booths. Exit polls, which are based on the assumption that the voters revealed their choices correctly, are often off the mark. The actual outcome can only be ascertained when the counting of votes is completed, which is scheduled for all four states and UT on May 2.