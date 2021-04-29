Pollsters predict clear win for BJP in Assam; mixed trends for TMC, BJP in West Bengal

Exit poll results were announced for the states of West Bengal and Assam on Thursday and showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form the government in Assam. The projections for West Bengal have been mixed- some have predicted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will win this year’s assembly elections, while some have said the BJP has an edge over the Trinamool.

Assam

The top contenders in this year’s assembly elections are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which is led by the BJP and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Congress and includes seven other parties.

Today’s Chanakya, CVoter and Axis My India have predicted the BJP will win the election this year. According to Today’s Chanakya, the BJP will win 70 seats and the Congress will have to settle for 56 seats. CVoter, however, predicted the BJP will get 65 seats and the Congress will get 59.





The Axis My India predicted the BJP will win 75-80 seats and the Congress will get 40 to 50 seats this time. The pollster also pointed out that the BJP was preferred by women voters in Assam.

The 126 assembly constituencies of the state went to polls in three phases- March 27, April 1 and April 6.

West Bengal

Bengal has witnessed a direct fight between the TMC and the BJP. TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is looking to retain her position for a third time, while the BJP is trying to drive out the TMC from Bengal and form the government in the state for the first time.

CVoter has predicted the TMC will win this election with 158 seats, while the BJP will get 115 seats. Axis My India has said there is a close fight between the TMC and the BJP with TMC securing 130-156 seats and the BJP securing 134-160 seats.





However, the Republic-CNX poll has said the BJP has an edge in Bengal this time and will win 143 seats, while the TMC will get 133 seats. India TV has, meanwhile, said the BJP will win this election with a thumping majority of 192 seats and the TMC will only get 88 seats.

Voting for the 294 constituencies in Bengal took place in eight phases. Thirty-five constituencies saw voting on the eighth and final phase of the elections on Thursday.