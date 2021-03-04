Home / Elections / Assembly elections 2021: Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip
Assembly elections 2021: Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

The voter information slip will contain details about polling station, date and time of the poll etc but not the photograph of the voter, according to Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer.
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Patiala, India-30 December 2018::::::voters showing Voter Slips before casting her vote during the panchayati election at Dharamkot village in Patiala on Sunday, December 30, 2018.(Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times)

The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.

The voter information slip will contain details about polling station, date and time of the poll etc but not the photograph of the voter, according to Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said all District Election Officers have been directed to distribute the voter information slip at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors.

