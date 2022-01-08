Assembly elections 2022: How to check for voter's name, polling booth online

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced poll schedule for assembly elections due in five states: Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While making the announcement, the poll body also noted that a total of 18.34 crore electors, including 8.55 crore women, are eligible to vote in the upcoming polls. Among these, 25 lakh electors will be first-time voters, it informed.

It is, therefore, important for a voter to know how they can check for their name on the voter list. For this, one will have to visit the ECI's website, electoralsearch.in. Once there, there are two ways to check for a name on the voter list: with EPIC number and without it.

Here's how to do it:

With EPIC number: (1.) Go to electoralsearch.in and click on the tab ‘Search by EPIC number’

(2.) Enter your EPIC number, state, captcha text, and press ‘Search’

(3.) All your details will be displayed on the screen. These will show your EPIC number, as well as the booth where you have to go and vote

(4.) Also, by clicking on ‘Print Voter Information,’ you can also download instructions and information a voter needs to know.

Without EPIC number: (1.) For this too, go to electoralsearch.in, and click on ‘Search by Details.'

(2.) Enter details such as your name, father/husband's name, age, date of birth, gender, state, district and assembly constituency.

(3.) Then, enter the captcha code given below and click on ‘Search.’

(4.) All you details, including EPIC number and polling booth, will be displayed on screen.

(5.) Click on ‘Print Voter Information’ to download instructions.

What is ‘EPIC number?'

EPIC stands for ‘Electors Photo Identification Card,’ and its number is the voter ID card number. This number can be found right above your photo on the voter ID card. The ID card, which is issued to Indian citizens aged 18 and above, enables them to vote, and is also an important identification document. It is issued by the Election Commission of India.

