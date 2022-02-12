Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / State polls: EC allows padyatras, rallies with cap on attendance as Covid eases
elections

State polls: EC allows padyatras, rallies with cap on attendance as Covid eases

Assembly elections: The Election Commission issued the latest easing of restrictions in the wake of an improvement in the pandemic situation.
File photo of a gathering for election campaigning. 
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 07:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Election Commission on Saturday allowed ‘padyatra’ (foot marches) in election-bound states in accordance with guidelines of the respective State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs).

The commission took a periodic review of the Covid-19 pandemic status in the country, especially in the poll-bound states. The polling body issued the latest easing of restrictions in the wake of an improvement in the pandemic situation.

The EC said political parties/candidates can campaign from 6am to 10pm following all extant instructions. They can campaign with a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of a designated open space or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is less. Padyatras can be held with limited number of people as set by the SDMA.

All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate, the EC said.

Elections are being held in phases in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa and will continue till March 7. Results of the elections will be declared on March 7. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP