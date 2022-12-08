Bihar bypoll: BJP wrests Kurhani from ruling Mahagathbandhan

The BJP on Thursday wrested from Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan the Kurhani assembly seat where its candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta defeated Manoj Singh Kushwaha of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by 3,645 votes.

In the cliffhanger of a contest, Gupta polled 76,653 votes while Kushwaha finished with 73,008 votes.

Also Read | Gujarat assembly election results 2022: Full list of BJP winners

The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. The RJD is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan.

In the past, Kushwaha has won Kurhani seat thrice — in February and November in 2005, and in 2010.

This is the first time that chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U is contested an assembly bypoll after the formation of the government comprising seven parties in August this year.