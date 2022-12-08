Home / Elections / Bihar bypoll: BJP wrests Kurhani from ruling Mahagathbandhan

Bihar bypoll: BJP wrests Kurhani from ruling Mahagathbandhan

elections
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 03:11 PM IST

The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

Bihar bypoll: BJP wrests Kurhani from ruling Mahagathbandhan(PTI)
Bihar bypoll: BJP wrests Kurhani from ruling Mahagathbandhan(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The BJP on Thursday wrested from Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan the Kurhani assembly seat where its candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta defeated Manoj Singh Kushwaha of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by 3,645 votes.

In the cliffhanger of a contest, Gupta polled 76,653 votes while Kushwaha finished with 73,008 votes.

Also Read | Gujarat assembly election results 2022: Full list of BJP winners

The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. The RJD is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan.

In the past, Kushwaha has won Kurhani seat thrice — in February and November in 2005, and in 2010.

This is the first time that chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U is contested an assembly bypoll after the formation of the government comprising seven parties in August this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar assembly election bjp + 1 more
bihar assembly election bjp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out