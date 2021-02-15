Home / Elections / BJP names ex-BPF leader Biswajit Daimary its Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam
BJP names ex-BPF leader Biswajit Daimary its Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:00 PM IST
In this file picture, former Bodoland People Front (BPF) senior leader and MP Biswajit Daimary adresses a public rally after formally joining BJP, at Khoirabari in Udalguri district. (PTI File)

The BJP on Monday named Biswajit Daimary, who had joined it after quitting his Rajya Sabha seat as a Bodoland People's Front MP, as its candidate for the by-election to the Upper House from Assam. 

Daimary has been thrice elected to the House since 2008 and had quit soon after his re-election in 2020 as strains emerged in the BJP-BPF ties, and he preferred to join the saffron party. 

The election had been necessitated due to his resignation. 

His win is near certain as the BJP enjoys a majority in the state assembly. 

The BJP also named N Ramchander Rao and Gujjula Premender Reddy its candidates for MLC elections from two graduates' constituencies in Telangana.

Topics
rajya sabha elections biswajit daimary bodoland peace accord
