BJP postpones release of poll manifesto for UP, Goa to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Lata Mangeshkar died at 92.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday postponed the launch of its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa in view of the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar earlier in the day.

In a statement, UP BJP leader Swatantra Dev said, "Today we received a very sad news, that of the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. A legend like her is born once in a lifetime. In her memory, mourning has been declared and hence we have decided to postpone the release of the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra."The next date of release of Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra would be announced later.

The party’s Goa unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanawde, “As we all grieve the demise of Legendary Singer Lata Didi Mangueshkar, the BJP has decided to cancel all its programs scheduled for the day, today.”

He further said the virtual rally ‘Jan Sankalp Sabha’ to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5:30pm also stands cancelled, adding the Goa BJP will announce the new schedule later.

Meanwhile, Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah reached the party’s Lucknow office where he was scheduled to release the manifesto. Shah was also accompanied by state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dev.

The leaders observed two-minute silence in memory of Mangeshkar, who was known as the nightingale of the country.

The party's campaign programmes in the western part of the state will continue as per schedule, the state unit chief said.

In Goa, small scale constituency-level programmes will be held, after honouring Mangeshkar, said chief minister Pramod Sawant.

The legendary singer passed away after a prolonged hospitalisation at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

The government has announced a mourning period of two days (February 6-7). During this, the National flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect. Her last rites with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm.

