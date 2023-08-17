BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly election. Check here
BJP releases candidate lists for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh state assembly election along with a similar list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election. The names were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.
Check full list of 21 candidates from BJP for Chhattisgarh assembly election:
|Serial no.
|Assembly constituency
|Candidate name
|1
|Premnagar
|Bhulan Singh Maravi
|2
|Bhatgaon
|Laxmi Rajwade
|3
|Pratappur
|Shakuntala Singh Porthe
|4
|Ramanujganj
|Ramvichar Netam
|5
|Lundra
|Praboj Bhinj
|6
|Kharsia
|Mahesh Sahu
|7
|Dharamjaigarh
|Harishchandra Rathia
|8
|Korba
|Lakhanlal Dewangan
|9
|Marwahi
|Pranav Kumar Marpachhi
|10
|Saraipali
|Sarla Kosaria
|11
|Khallari
|Alka Chandrakar
|12
|Abhanpur
|Indrakumar Sahu
|13
|Rajim
|Rohit Sahu
|14
|Sihawa
|Shrawan Markam
|15
|Daundi Lohara
|Devlal Halwa Thakur
|16
|Patan
|Vijay Baghel, MP
|17
|Khairagarh
|Vikrant Singh
|18
|Khujji
|Geeta Ghasi Sahu
|19
|Mohla-Manpur
|Sanjeev Saha
|20
|Kanker
|Asharam Netam
|21
|Bastar
|Maniram Kashyap
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others.
In 2018, the BJP had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly against 68 by the Congress.
Besides Chhattisgarh and MP, states like Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram also are scheduled to go to polls later this year.
(With PTI inputs)