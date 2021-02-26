Election Commission to announce polls schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam today
The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam on Friday. The assembly elections in the five states are slated for April and May.
