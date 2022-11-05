Bypolls across these 5 states on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8. Details here

The Election commission is set to hold bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat and five assembly seats across five states on December 5. This also happens to be the day when Gujarat would be voting for its second phase of assembly elections. The counting of votes for these bypolls would be held on December 8, also when the results for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections would be announced.

"The Commission has decided to hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in the following Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh," the poll body stated. In Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, polling would be held for the parliamentary seat. For the assembly seats, polling would be held in Odisha's Padampur, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, Bihar's Kurhani, Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur(ST) and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

"The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines," a statement read.

