CM Bhupendra Patel leading in must-win seat of Gujarat's Ghatlodia

Bhupendra Patel, who succeeded Vijay Rupani last year as the Gujarat Chief Minister is contesting from the assembly elections from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad. His poll performance is likely to reflect the voters’ sentiments if the BJP’s decision to change the chief minister in the middle of the term was a widely accepted one. The party took similar decisions in Karnataka and Tripura also.

As per the last updates received, he was leading with over 5,000 votes.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah and a big win in the state is what the BJP seeks. It secured victory in 99 of 182 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. The exit polls have predicted a huge return of the party to power for a seventh straight term in the state where it has been ruling for nearly 27 years. The Chief Minister’s victory in his own constituency, goes without saying, can be said to be a battle of prestige.

The Chief Minister had most recently drawn criticism over the October 31 bridge collapse in the Morbi district, which had killed over 140 people. Questions were raised over the contract for the repair of the suspension of bridge to a manufacturing firm - the Oreva group - better known as makers of Ajanta clocks. The matter had consequently reached both the high court and the Supreme Court.

Contesting against him are the Congress’s Amee Yagnik and the AAP has fielded Vijay Patel.

Arvind Kejriwal - during his intense campaigning for the AAP - had targeted the BJP amid the poll heat over the party’s decision to change the chief minister in the middle of the term.

The state voted in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

