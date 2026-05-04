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ECI election results 2026 live: When and how to check vote counting trends for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and other states

Vote counting has begun for assembly elections in four states and one union territory at 8am. Trends will be clear by noon, followed by results in the evening. 

Updated on: May 04, 2026 10:24 am IST
By HT News Desk | Written by Debapriya Bhattacharya
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The counting of votes for assembly elections for four states and one union territory is being held today, May 4. The process started at 8am in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and early trends are expected to emerge by noon.

Election officials during the counting of votes for the Assembly elections at a counting centre, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI)

After months of intense campaigning and election days that saw record-breaking turnout, the results will finally be presented this evening. As per the norm, the counting of votes begins with postal ballots followed by the votes recorded in EVMs.

When to check election result trends

With the counting of votes beginning at 8am on Monday, May 4, the early trends are expected to appear by noon. The final results of the elections across the four states and one UT are expected to be declared by evening.

Counting begins with postal ballots cast by service voters, election duty staff, and people with disabilities. The process is overseen directly by the Returning Officer (RO). After they are counted, officials start counting votes from the EVMs.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ECI at results.eci.gov.in.

Step 2: The user will be directed to a window displaying frames for each state whose election results will be announced — including West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Step 3: Click on the preferred state or Union Territory to view the live counting of voting results.

One can also track real-time updates on mobile phones through ECI's dedicated app, ECINET.

How does the counting process take place?

At the designated counting stations, the votes are counted by counting supervisors appointed by the RO. They are appointed through a three-stage randomisation process to ensure impartiality. Apart from them, the candidates, as well as their respective counting agents and election agents, are present in the counting hall.

 
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Get Current Updates on Election 2025, Assembly Elections 2025, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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