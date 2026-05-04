ECI election results 2026 live: When and how to check vote counting trends for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and other states

The counting of votes for assembly elections for four states and one union territory is being held today, May 4. The process started at 8am in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and early trends are expected to emerge by noon. Election officials during the counting of votes for the Assembly elections at a counting centre, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI)

After months of intense campaigning and election days that saw record-breaking turnout, the results will finally be presented this evening. As per the norm, the counting of votes begins with postal ballots followed by the votes recorded in EVMs.

When to check election result trends With the counting of votes beginning at 8am on Monday, May 4, the early trends are expected to appear by noon. The final results of the elections across the four states and one UT are expected to be declared by evening.

Counting begins with postal ballots cast by service voters, election duty staff, and people with disabilities. The process is overseen directly by the Returning Officer (RO). After they are counted, officials start counting votes from the EVMs.

At the end of each counting round, the results of 14 EVMs are announced. The early trends emerge an hour into counting, and are subject to change as the results of more rounds are announced. By noon, trends usually become clearer for voters.

While early trends suggest which candidates are leading in which seats, the final results are declared only when all the votes have been counted, tallied and verified.

How to check election result trends The election results trends across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry can be followed live here.

Alternatively, voters can also check the results on the Election Commission of India’s website. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ECI at results.eci.gov.in.

Step 2: The user will be directed to a window displaying frames for each state whose election results will be announced — including West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Step 3: Click on the preferred state or Union Territory to view the live counting of voting results.

One can also track real-time updates on mobile phones through ECI's dedicated app, ECINET.