Live
Assembly polls LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur today
Assembly elections live updates: Voting for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and the third phase polling for 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Sunday.
Among the five states where the polling was scheduled this month, elections are over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, four more phases remain, while in Manipur, two phases of voting will be done on February 28 and March 5.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Even as the single-phase polling came to an end in Punjab, a high-decibel campaign is set to continue in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where voters will exercise their franchise in a few more phases.
Polling for all 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab and the third phase of voting for 59 seats across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh was held on Sunday. While roughly 70 per cent voters were recorded in Punjab, in Uttar Pradesh, the count was slightly over 63 per cent.
In UP, top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party's president JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, will resume campaigning soon. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took out roadshows in state capital Lucknow, which will go to polls on February 23 during the fourth phase.
Among the five states where the polling was scheduled this month, elections are over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, four more phases remain, while in Manipur, two phases of voting will be done on February 28 and March 5.
Follow all the updates here:
Subscribe to our best newsletters
HT Daily Capsule: Dissecting day’s top stories with big questions, numbers and quizzes.
Subscribed to newsletter successfully
Thank you for subscribing to our
Daily News Capsule newsletter.
The single-phase polling in Punjab ended on Sunday evening with a voter turnout of 70.2%. A look at the major events of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.
Punjab witnessed a 7% lower voter turnout on Sunday as compared to the 2017 Assembly Elections. (PTI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Assembly elections live updates: Voting for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and the third phase polling for 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Sunday.
Among the five states where the polling was scheduled this month, elections are over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, four more phases remain, while in Manipur, two phases of voting will be done on February 28 and March 5.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 08:52 AM IST
In a tweet, Congress’s Manipur unit said Gandhi will address a public meeting and Congress workers at the party’s office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Sidhu, who has been vocal on a number of state issues including drugs, sacrilege incident amongst others, has repeatedly used disrespectful language on a public forum, impacting the minds of the people, said Aujla.
PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at a public meeting ahead of the Assembly elections, in Amritsar.(ANI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Voter turnout drops across Mohali (urban), Kharar and Dera Bassi constituencies compared to 2017; Mohali (urban) fared the best at 63.9%
First-time voters thrilled after exercising their franchise in the Punjab assembly elections at a polling booth in Sector 78, Mohali, on Sunday. Of the 7.94 lakh registered voters in Mohali district, 5.01 lakh showed up to seal the fate of 40 candidates in the fray. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 03:01 AM IST
Set up for the first time, one each in 14 assembly segments of Ludhiana, pink booths were the cynosure of all eyes as thousands of voters ventured out to exercise their franchise for Punjab polls
A woman casting her vote at a pink booth during the Punjab polls in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar , Ludhiana
Workers of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) clashed at Mallo Wala village of the Zira subdivision of Ferozepur district on Sunday in which a person sustained a gunshot injury
Congress and SAD workers clashed at Mallo Wala village of the Zira subdivision of Ferozepur district during which a person allegedly fired shots in which a person identified as Sahil received an injury in his leg. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:33 AM IST
Kamaljeet Singh Brar was allegedly moving in Baghapurana constituency in his motorcade and holding a public meeting on the voting day, said the police
Police have registered a case against Kamaljeet Singh Brar, president of the Moga district Congress and son of Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar, for violation of the model code of conduct.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:27 AM IST
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia exchanged brief pleasantries as they come face to face at a polling booth in the Verka area of Amritsar East
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia are competing with each other for the Amritsar East assembly seat. As Sidhu was entering the poll booth building in the Verka area of the city, he came across Majithia, who was emerging out of the booth. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:27 AM IST
Polling for Punjab elections finished peacefully in the Majha region with no major incidents of violence being reported from anywhere. Amritsar district recorded the lowest turnout at 63.2 percent
A groom shows his inked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station in a village on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday during the Punjab elections. The polling finished peacefully in the Majha region with no major incidents of violence being reported from anywhere. (AFP)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:14 AM IST
After casting vote along with his family members at his hometown Kharar, Channi said the people are supporting the Congress in large numbers. There is overwhelming support for the party among voters, he added
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after casting his vote in Kharar on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Residents who came out to vote in Mohali on Sunday for the Punjab assembly elections have pinned their hopes on the new dispensation to ensure the development of the city and generate employment
First-time voters thrilled after exercising their franchise in the Punjab assembly elections at a polling booth in Sector 78, Mohali, on Sunday. Of the 7.94 lakh registered voters in Mohali district, 5.01 lakh showed up to seal the fate of 40 candidates in the fray. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Young voters who exercised their franchise for the first time share which issue influenced them the most and what should be the new Punjab government’s top priorities
Young voters show their inked fingers after casting their ballot at a polling booth in Punjab on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:07 AM IST
Better infrastructure, development, security and creation of jobs were the top agenda for residents who cast their votes for the Punjab assembly elections in Dera Bassi
Voters queued up outside a polling booth in Lohgarh village, Zirakpur, on Sunday. Dera Bassi constituency comprises Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Lalru towns. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Mann, who is contesting from Dhuri assembly segment in Sangrur district, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali before casting his vote around 8am
AAP’s CM face for Punjab Bhagwant Mann after casting his vote in Mohali on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:03 AM IST