Election Commission tells political parties to follow Covid-19 protocol, norms

To be sure, the notice came after the conclusion of canvassing and polling in all four states and one Union territory in the current assembly election cycle except West Bengal, during which large crowds routinely gathered at rallies without observance of physical distancing norms.
APR 10, 2021
The election commission (EC) on Friday reiterated its guidelines to all political parties on following Covid-19 protocols during the conduct of polls, saying failure to do so could attract penal action.

Parties and candidates were instructed to ensure that protocols such as the use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and thermal scanners, etc, were strictly adhered to.

“It is widely known that in recent weeks, Covid cases are being reported in larger numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the Commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks, etc, have been flouted...,” Friday’s letter said, repeating protocols issued ahead of the Bihar assembly polls and by-elections across states through October and November last year, the first electoral exercise to be conducted after the outbreak.

