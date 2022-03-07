NewsX exit poll results: BJP projected to win in UP with 211-225 seats, AAP wave in Punjab

NewsX Exit poll results: All eyes were on the exit polls predictions on how several parties have fared in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The curtains on the high-octane poll battle were drawn after Uttar Pradesh completed its last leg of seven-phase polling on Monday. While counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on March 10, the exit polls – conducted based on interviews of voters outside polling stations– is a keenly watched event. The exit polls are conducted by various media channels. Among them, NewsX has also released its exit polls results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to NewsX's polstrat exit polls, BJP may come back to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term as the party is predicted to win 211-225 seats. Its biggest contender, Samajwadi Party is expected to make a big comeback with 146-160 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Uttarakhand, a close fight is expected between Congress and the BJP. The Congress is predicted to win 15-30 seats, while BJP may win 36-41 seats. However, experts feel BJP will comfortably cross the magic mark.

In Punjab, the wave seems to be in the favour of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP as the party is poised to win 56-61 seats. The incumbent Congress is expected to win 24-29 seats. BJP is likely to bag 1-6 seats; SAD at 22-26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in Goa, the ruling BJP is expected to get 17-19 Assembly seats, the party closest to forming the government in the coastal state. The Congress, on the other hand, is predicted to win 11-13 seats in the 40-member Assembly. The AAP is expected to get 1-4 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NewsX's Polstrat has not done poll survey in Manipur.

Check complete exit polls 2022 coverage here

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a return in Uttar Pradesh and faces tough competition from an alliance of smaller parties stitched by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party are also in the fray looking to regain their lost ground. Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to emerge as a strong contender in Punjab. The states of Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa are also being ruled by the BJP and its allies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh voted in seven phases, on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. Manipur voted on February 28 and March 5. Polls in Uttarakhand and Goa were cast on February 14, while Punjab went to the polls on February 20.