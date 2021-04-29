Exit Polls 2021: DMK to register big win in Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi Vijayan to retain Kerala

The exit poll results for assembly elections in states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry were released on Thursday after 7pm. Pollsters have predicted a clear victory for the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and a huge win for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. The alliance of All India N.R. Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to form government in Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu

India Today-Axis My India has projected 175-195 seats for DMK out of 234, indicating that MK Stalin could be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. It has predicted that AIADMK’s seat share in the Tamil Nadu assembly will shrink to 38-54. Vote share for DMK and AIADMK has been projected at 48% and 35% respectively.

According to Republic-CNX exit poll results, DMK is projected to win 160-170 seats as against 58-68 seats for AIADMK.

Today's Chanakya has projected 175 seats for DMK with an error margin of 11 and 57 seats for AIADMK with the same error margin.

ABP CVoter has given 160-172 seats to Stalin’s party and 58-70 seats for the ruling AIADMK.





Kerala

India Today-Axis My India has projected 104-120 seats for incumbent LDF in the 140-member strong Kerala assembly, indicating that Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to remain the chief minister of the southern state. According to its exit poll survey, Congress-led UDF is projected to win 20-36 seats.

Republic-CNX Exit Polls also projected a second consecutive win for the LDF with 72-80 seats as against 58-64 seats for the UDF.

According to Today’s Chanakya, LDF is likely to bag 93-111 seats and UDF to be restricted to 26-44 seats.

ABP CVoter has given 71-77 seats to Vijayan’s LDF as against 62-68 seats for the UDF.





Puducherry

India Today-Axis My India has projected 20-24 seats for the alliance of All India N.R. Congress and BJP out of 30 assembly seats contested in the assembly elections. The Congress-led alliance is projected to win 6-10 seats.

ABP CVoter has predicted 19-23 seats out of 30 in Puducherry for the alliance of All India N.R. Congress and BJP.

According to Republic-CNX exit poll results, the alliance of AINRC is projected to win 16-20 seats in the assembly of the Union Territory. On the other hand, the Congress-led alliance is projected to win 11-13 seats.



