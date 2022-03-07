India Today-Axis My India election exit poll 2022: BJP projected to sweep UP

The India Today-Axis My India exit polls have predicted a saffron sweep in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party is projected to win 288-326 seats in India's most populous state. The Samajwadi Party is likely to bag 71-101 seats in the 403-member Assembly. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is predicted to clinch 3-9 seats. The Congress is likely to settle with 1-3 seats. LIVE coverage here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Today-Axis My India exit polls have predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party to get 36-46 seats, just touching the magic number in the 70-member Assembly. The Congress is projected to win 20-30 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party is predicted to settle for 2-4 seats. The other parties particularly Aam Aadmi Party, are set to win 2-5 seats. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to face a tough test in retaining the hill state for the saffron party. The BJP had replaced two chief ministers before bringing in Dhami months before the elections. Follow all the live updates here

India Today-Axis My India have predicted an Aam Aadmi Party sweep in Punjab, set to win 76-90 Assembly seats. The Congress is set to be unseated from power, settling for 19-31 seats, with the pollsters predicting the BJP-Amarinder-Dhindsa alliance winning only 1-4 seats. Full story here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab, called the food bowl of India is witnessing a multi-cornered electoral contest for its 117-member Assembly. The ruling Congress under Charanjit Singh Channi is hoping to retain power. The Grand Old Party's run-up to the electoral battle has been fraught with infighting, beginning with the ouster of sitting CM Amarinder Singh who is now contesting elections with the BJP. The Congress' main challenger is Aam Aadmi Party led by Bhagwant Mann.

The exit polls are conducted to predict how the voters cast their votes in the elections. This year, elections were held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The elections are a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party which is in power in four of the five states either alone or with the help of its allies. The Congress is eyeing to retain power in Punjab and make a comeback in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The BJP is facing stiff competition from the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}