Exit polls: Congress works out a plan to keep flock together in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab

Sources in the party said plans are also afoot in the grand old party to shift its newly-elected legislators to a safe location in Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
The Congress has also deputed party leader Deepinder Hooda as its special observer in Uttarakhand, who along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will work out a post-poll scenario after the results on March 10.
Published on Mar 07, 2022 10:18 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Seeking to keep its flock together in case of a hung assembly in Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab, the Congress has worked out a plan and deputed some of its leaders in these states in case of a post-poll scenario.

The party is deploying other leaders in Goa and Punjab too, who will assess the situation after the announcement of results and will keep its legislators together, the sources added.

They also said the MLAs will be kept at "safe locations" to prevent what they said "possible attempts by others to poach them".

Exit polls have predicted a tight race in Uttarakhand and Goa, while most of them have projected a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. 

Goa election uttarakhand punjab
