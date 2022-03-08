Ahead of Goa election results, Cong planning to move its candidates to hotel

Day after the exit polls predicted a tight contest in Goa, the Congress is planning to keep its flock together once the results are out on March 10. According to news agency PTI, the Grand Old Party is planning to move all its candidates to a nearby resort or hotel. "All the Congress candidates will be staying in a resort in North Goa on Wednesday from where they will be heading towards the counting stations," a senior Congress leader said.

The Congress, which won 17 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls, witnessed its strength reduced to two after several legislators moved to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress has asked all its candidates to arrive at the party office after the results are out. The Grand Old Party had emerged as the single largest party in 2017, but the BJP managed to form the government by forging alliances with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

Digambar Kamat is hosting a dinner on his birthday so all candidates are with him. In the meeting, we'll also strategize for 10th March. This time there will be no lapses, we know how BJP plays. In politics, everybody is in touch with everybody:Dinesh G Rao, AICC Goa in-charge pic.twitter.com/iqMIagg8sB — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. Exuding confidence that the saffron party will win more than 22 seats, Sawant said that the party was in talks with the MGP for a post-poll alliance.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and party's state general secretary Satish Dhond will be going to Mumbai later in the day to participate in an event and they will also meet Goa poll in-charge Devendra Fadanavis.

Fadnavis and BJP's Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi would reach Goa on Wednesday, a day ahead of the counting. The BJP has also asked all its winning candidates to assemble at the party's head office in Panaji after the vote counting on Thursday. “We will not waste any time to decide our leader and stake the claim to form government,” a senior BJP leader said.



(With PTI inputs)