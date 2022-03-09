Buzz on post-poll alliance in Goa ahead of counting

Ahead of the counting of votes in Goa, hectic political parleys were underway on Tuesday, with the Congress saying it was talking with “non-BJP” parties for a possible post-poll alliance, even as it and the BJP tried to woo regional outfit Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to fortify their positions.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have both expressed confidence about getting a clear majority in the 40-member assembly, for which polls were held on February 14.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said talks were on between leaders of his party and other opposition parties in Goa ahead of the counting of votes on March 10.

Click here for full coverage of Goa assembly polls

With exit polls suggesting Goa is headed for a hung assembly, the focus also shifted to the MGP, a regional outfit that has in the past aligned both with the BJP and the Congress, and is expected to win between three and five seats. The MGP has said it will take a decision after consultations with the Trinamool Congress, its pre-poll ally.

The MGP, with its three MLAs, helped the BJP form the government in 2017, but was dropped from the Pramod Sawant government after the saffron party poached two of its three MLAs and divested then deputy chief minister Ramkrishna “Sudin” Dhavalikar of his portfolios.

“The TMC and the MGP will sit together and decide whatever decision is to be taken going forward. It is necessary to take this decision and whatever decision we take it will be by keeping the people of Goa and the MGP party at the centre,” Dhavalikar said.

“I have met P Chidambaram (Congress), I have met Dinesh Gundu Rao (Congress) and now we will be discussing some things with our candidates. After meeting everyone, we will sit with the TMC and whatever decision we take will be final,” he said.

Also Read| 'BJP open to alliance...', says Goa CM after exit polls predict hung Assembly

Chidambaram told a local TV channel: “The MGP has assured us support because they have not forgotten the betrayal by the BJP. We will take non-BJP parties along even if we have a majority.”

The Congress has deputed Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, Karnataka MLA Satish Jarkiholi and Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar to Goa to oversee the process on counting day and the post-poll scenario.

The Aam Aadmi Party, too, said its party leaders were in touch with the Congress.

“The Congress has reached out to us but a final decision will be taken by the party leadership depending on the numbers,” state convener Rahul Mhambre said.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, while other senior Goa BJP leaders are planning to meet their state poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.